Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
MELBOURNE Aug 14 Steven Smith will take over as captain of the Australian test team following the retirement of Michael Clarke after the fifth Ashes test against England, the country's cricket board said on Friday.
Opening batsman David Warner will be Smith's deputy in the test and one-day international formats, Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Clarke announced his decision to quit international cricket after England won the fourth test at Trent Bridge last week to regain the Ashes. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.