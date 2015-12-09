* Paceman plays first test match since March 2014
* Three-match series starts in Hobart on Thursday
Dec 9 James Pattinson will replace fellow quick
Mitchell Starc in the Australia team for this week's opening
test against West Indies, captain Steve Smith said on Wednesday,
reviving a promising career that had stalled because of injury.
Pattinson, who played his last test in March 2014, was
preferred to Nathan Coulter-Nile and joins Josh Hazlewood and
Peter Siddle in the pace attack at Bellerive Oval in Hobart,
where the three-match series starts on Thursday.
Starc will miss the series after sustaining an ankle injury
during the recent 2-0 win over New Zealand, further depleting
Australia's pace bowling stocks after the retirements of
Mitchell Johnson and Ryan Harris.
Injuries have restricted Pattinson to 13 tests in the four
years since his debut but he has taken three five-wicket hauls
in that time, including 5-51 against New Zealand at Hobart in
2011.
The 25-year-old right-armer was a surprise call-up to the
squad for the day-night test in Adelaide but missed out when
Siddle was preferred.
His Victoria coach David Saker questioned whether
Pattinson's body was up to the rigours of test cricket after
playing so little since returning from his latest back problem,
but Smith was not concerned.
"I think he has played enough, he has been bowling really
well, he deserves an opportunity," Smith said.
"I think he just needs to go out there and do what he does
well -- that's bowl fast, swing the ball and get it up there and
get it moving
"He is similar to Hazlewood the way he bowls. Hopefully he
can have a successful comeback into the test team."
Uncapped Coulter-Nile's best hopes of a spot in the side for
Hobart had rested on Hazlewood being given a break after playing
all three tests against New Zealand.
The 24-year-old Hazlewood said on Tuesday he wanted to play
all three tests in the series, however, and selectors have given
him a chance to lead the pace attack in the absence of Starc.
Smith also confirmed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who
struggled for runs against New Zealand, would remain at number
six in the batting order ahead of wicketkeeper Peter Nevill.
"He's there to do a job, to score runs for the team," Smith
said. "Hopefully he'll come out and play his natural game and
get a few runs for us this time."
Team: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Joe Burns, Adam
Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle,
James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford/John
O'Brien)