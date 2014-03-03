South Africa's Alviro Petersen celebrates scoring a half century during the third day of the third cricket test match against Australia at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town March 3, 2014 in Cape Town. REUTERS/Shaun Roy

South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a shot as Australia's Brad Haddin looks on during the third day of the third cricket test match at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, March 3, 2014 in Cape Town. REUTERS/Shaun Roy

CAPE TOWN Ryan Harris took three wickets as Australia had South Africa reeling on 200 for six at tea on day three of the third and final test at Newlands on Monday.

The home team, replying to Australia's 494 for seven declared, still need 95 more runs to avoid the follow-on.

Paceman Harris has figures of three for 44 after removing Graeme Smith for five, Hashim Amla for 38 and JP Duminy for four. Faf du Plessis (42) and Vernon Philander (18) were not out at the interval.

Du Plessis was given three lives.

Wicketkeeper Brad Haddin missed a regulation stumping chance before spilling an opportunity off Harris. The batsman was also dropped off the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, Alviro Petersen reached his half-century off 50 balls including taking 18 off one James Pattinson over.

Petersen fell for 53, caught down the leg side by Haddin off Mitchell Johnson.

His was the quickest 50 for South Africa against Australia since Barry Richards took 56 balls in Durban in 1970.

Smith's wretched series continued when he edged Harris to Haddin.

Dean Elgar (11) came in at number three and played a couple of confident strokes before getting an inside edge to a Pattinson delivery, Haddin claiming a brilliant catch.

Amla was undone by the reverse-swing of Harris who got a delivery to shape back in to bowl him.

AB De Villiers (14) was taken at second slip by Michael Clarke off Johnson and JP Duminy edged Harris to Haddin.

The series is level at 1-1.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)