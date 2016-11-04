Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 4/11/16 Australia's Peter Nevill reacts as he walks off the ground after being dismissed by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 4/11/16 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (L) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Peter Nevill at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 4/11/16 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates with team mates after dismissing Australia's Peter Nevill at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

PERTH South Africa bowled Australia out for 244 before tea on day two of the first test in Perth on Friday, restricting the hosts to a two-run lead.

Paceman Vernon Philander finished with 4-26, while debutant left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took 3-56. David Warner top-scored with 97 for Australia.

