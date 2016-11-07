Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 7/11/16. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with team mates after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 7/11/16. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada kisses the pitch as he celebrates taking his fifth wicket after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 7/11/16. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is kissed by team captain Faf du Plessis as they celebrate dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc at the WACA Ground in Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

PERTH Paceman Kagiso Rabada took 5-92 as South Africa beat Australia by 177 runs in the first test at the WACA on Monday after dismissing the hosts for 361 just before tea on the final day.

The tourists claimed a third successive victory at the WACA after 2008 and 2012 triumphs and a 1-0 lead in the series, which continues in Hobart on Saturday and concludes with a day-nighter at Adelaide Oval.

Australia's batsmen were unable to cope with Rabada's pace and swing as the 21-year-old took his fourth five-wicket haul in his ninth test, making light of the absence of South Africa's injured pace spearhead Dale Steyn.

South Africa declared on 540-8 after lunch on Sunday, leaving Australia with an imposing 539-run victory target or more realistically almost five sessions to bat out for a draw.

The hosts had looked in a strong position on day two when, having dismissed South Africa for 242, they were 158 without loss before collapsing to 244 all out.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)