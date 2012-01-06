Australia's James Pattinson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli (R) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (

SYDNEY Australia pace sensation James Pattinson will miss the rest of the test series against India after injuring his foot in their innings and 68-run victory over the tourists, which ended on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who won the Man of the Match award after Australia's 122-run victory in the opening match last week and took five wickets in the Sydney test, has been replaced in the squad for the third test in Perth by Mitchell Starc.

"James Pattinson reported some left foot pain after the second innings of the Sydney test match," team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"He had X-rays and scans after the game that have cleared him of a stress fracture but have demonstrated early stage bone stress injury of the metatarsal bone of the left foot.

"He will be managed carefully over the next few weeks and will not be available for selection for the remainder of the ... series against India."

Pattinson made his test debut against New Zealand only last month and chief selector John Inverarity said he would have missed the test even if the injury had not forced the issue.

"The intention of the national selection panel was to rest James from the Perth test match as this young man has played in four test matches over a period of just five weeks," he said.

Starc, also 21, played his first two tests in the series against New Zealand last month, taking four wickets for 200 runs.

Ryan Harris, who was also in the squad for the second test, returns with Starc to give the hosts the option of playing four quicks at the WACA, where conditions are traditionally conducive to pace bowling.

The third test starts on January 13.

Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

