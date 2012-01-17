Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ishant Sharma on the third day of their third cricket test at the WACA in Perth January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE Australia named an unchanged 12-man squad on Tuesday for next week's fourth test against India in Adelaide, where they could wrap up a 4-0 series clean sweep.

The hosts ensured they would win the series in Perth on Sunday when they hammered India by an innings and 37 runs to add to equally emphatic victories in Melbourne and Sydney.

Spinner Nathan Lyon, who was 12th man as the Australians went with a four-man pace attack in Perth, is almost certain to start at the Adelaide Oval when the test gets underway next Tuesday.

"A spin bowler has always been a priority in Test matches at Adelaide Oval and it is very likely that Nathan Lyon will replace one of the other bowlers," Australia chief selector John Inverarity said in a statement.

"The fact the Australians were able to dismiss India in only 60 and 63 overs in Perth and the extra two rest days because the test finished early has meant that there is reduced concern about excessive workloads for the fast bowlers."

Mitchell Starc, who played his third test in Perth, has already conceded that he is the most likely of the four to be dropped to make way for Lyon in the side.

Ben Hilfenhaus and Peter Siddle are certainties if fit, while injury-prone Ryan Harris came safely through his return to the test arena at the WACA.

Number three batsman Shaun Marsh retains his place in the squad despite making just 11 runs in Perth to add to his three runs in three innings over the first two tests.

Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)