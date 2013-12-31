Australia's James Pattinson reacts during the first Ashes cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Injured fast bowler James Pattinson has returned to the Australia set-up when he was named on Tuesday for the one-day series against England in January.

The 23-year-old Pattinson has been recovering from a lower back injury that forced him home from Australia's tour of England earlier this year.

Pattinson, who said he had been inspired by the exploits of Australia's pace bowlers in recapturing the Ashes off England, had been working back to match fitness by playing Melbourne club cricket and domestic Twenty20 fixtures before possibly making the tour to South Africa.

"James Pattinson has worked hard to get back to full fitness and will be looking to regain his best form," national selection panel head John Inverarity said in a statement.

"His performances will provide a guide to the (panel) when it selects the team for the test tour to South Africa in February and March."

Australia captain Michael Clarke returns to the side after missing the series in India with injury, while explosive opener David Warner has returned to the side after strong domestic form and throughout the Ashes.

The first match of the five-game series is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 12.

England and Australia meet in the fifth and final test of the Ashes series from January 3 in Sydney. Australia hold a 4-0 lead.

Australia one-day squad: Michael Clarke (captain), George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Clint McKay, James Pattinson, David Warner, Shane Watson.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)