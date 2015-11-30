Cricket - England v Australia - NatWest International T20 - SSE SWALEC Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 31/8/15. Australia's Nathan Coulter Nile after catching out England's Jason Roy (not pictured). Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

SYDNEY Australia called up uncapped paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile for the first test against West Indies on Tuesday as a replacement for left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who was ruled out of the series due to a broken foot.

The 28-year-old Western Australian comes into the 12-man squad for first of three tests in the series against the Caribbean Islanders, which starts at Bellerive Oval Hobart a week on Thursday.

Coulter-Nile, who has played 13 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20s for Australia, is short on match practice after being suspended from his most recent Sheffield Shield outing for showing dissent to an umpire.

"With the exception of a forced change through the injury to Mitchell Starc we have decided to keep an unchanged squad following a successful series win against a strong New Zealand side," said chief selector Rod Marsh.

"In an ideal world we would have liked Nathan Coulter-Nile to have played some more Sheffield Shield cricket but he has been a proven performer for Australia in short-format cricket and has very good pace.

"We think he is ready to compete at test level if required."

James Pattinson looks certain to join Peter Siddle and Josh Hazlewood in the pace attack after being called into the squad for the final test against New Zealand in the wake of Mitchell Johnson's retirement.

Australia won the Adelaide test on Sunday to clinch the series 2-0.

Right-armer Coulter-Nile's best chance of a start in Hobart is if Australia decide to rest Hazlewood, who played all three tests against New Zealand.

Concerns about his workload have led to uncapped 26-year-old Victorian Scott Boland, another right-armer, being put on standby for the Hobart test.

"Hopefully all the bowlers from the Adelaide test recover well over the next few days but we are mindful our fast bowlers have had a heavy workload over this series," Marsh added.

"Scott presents as a good option if the situation with any of our fast bowlers change. He's bowling very well at the moment and is not far off selection."

Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Joe Burns, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)