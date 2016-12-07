Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 26/11/16. Australian team mates congratulate captain Steve Smith on his catch dismissing South Africa's Temba Bavana during the third day of the Third Test cricket match in... REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE Australia named an unchanged squad on Thursday for the first test against Pakistan next week, which will be the first day-night test held at Brisbane's Gabba.

Steve Smith's team, drastically overhauled following their series-losing second test defeat by South Africa in Hobart, salvaged pride by beating the Proteas in the third test in Adelaide by seven wickets.

The selectors made six changes for the Adelaide test, but decided the squad that reversed the team's run of five test successive defeats deserved another chance under lights in Brisbane.

"We were very pleased with how the team came together in Adelaide after some significant changes following the tests in Perth and Hobart," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"This is a young group with a lot of promise and we believe all deserve their opportunity again in this upcoming test."

Opening batsman Shaun Marsh was not considered as he recovers from a broken finger he sustained in the first test against South Africa.

The first test of the three-match series against Pakistan starts on Dec. 15.

Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Matt Renshaw, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)