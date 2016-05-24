Australia's Moises Henriques makes a catch to dismiss South Africa's JP Duminy during the final of the T20 cricket test match in Centurion, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

MELBOURNE Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques is in line for his first test in three years after being named in the squad for their three-match tour of Sri Lanka in July and August.

The 29-year-old seam bowler played the last of his three tests during the ill-fated 2013 tour of India where Australia were whitewashed 4-0 and four players were stood down for a match in the infamous 'homework-gate' episode.

Henriques failed to make an impression with the ball during that series but injuries to Peter Siddle and James Pattinson have opened the door for the Madeira-born cricketer to stake another claim on subcontinent wickets.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, recovered from a series of foot injuries, and spinner Stephen O'Keefe were also named in the 15-man squad on Tuesday for the matches in Pallekele, Galle and Colombo.

Squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe, Jackson Bird, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

