SYDNEY Dec 5 Australia on Monday named the following squad for the second test against New Zealand in Hobart, which starts on Friday:

Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Dan Christian.

