SYDNEY Dec 21 Australia on Wednesday named the
following squad for the opening match in their four-test series
against India, which starts next Monday at the Melbourne Cricket
Ground (MCG):
Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Dan
Christian, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James
Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.
