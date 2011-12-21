SYDNEY Dec 21 Australia on Wednesday named the following squad for the opening match in their four-test series against India, which starts next Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG):

Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

