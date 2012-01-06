SYDNEY Jan 6 Australia pace sensation James
Pattinson will miss the rest of the test series against India
after injuring his foot in their innings and 68-run victory over
the tourists, which ended on Friday.
The 21-year-old, who won the Man of the Match award after
Australia's 122-run victory in the opening match last week and
took five wickets in the Sydney test, has been replaced in the
squad for the third test in Perth by Mitchell Starc.
"James Pattinson reported some left foot pain after the
second innings of the Sydney test match," team physiotherapist
Alex Kountouris said in a statement.
"He had X-rays and scans after the game that have cleared
him of a stress fracture but have demonstrated early stage bone
stress injury of the metatarsal bone of the left foot.
"He will be managed carefully over the next few weeks and
will not be available for selection for the remainder of the ...
series against India."
Pattinson made his test debut against New Zealand only last
month and chief selector John Inverarity said he would have
missed the test even if the injury had not forced the issue.
"The intention of the national selection panel was to rest
James from the Perth test match as this young man has played in
four test matches over a period of just five weeks," he said.
Starc, also 21, played his first two tests in the series
against New Zealand last month, taking four wickets for 200
runs.
Ryan Harris, who was also in the squad for the second test,
returns with Starc to give the hosts the option of playing four
quicks at the WACA, where conditions are traditionally conducive
to pace bowling.
The third test starts on Jan. 13.
Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter
Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
