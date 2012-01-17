MELBOURNE Jan 17 Australia named an unchanged
12-man squad on Tuesday for next week's fourth test against
India in Adelaide, where they could wrap up a 4-0 series clean
sweep.
The hosts ensured they would win the series in Perth on
Sunday when they hammered India by an innings and 37 runs to add
to equally emphatic victories in Melbourne and Sydney.
Spinner Nathan Lyon, who was 12th man as the Australians
went with a four-man pace attack in Perth, is almost certain to
start at the Adelaide Oval when the test gets underway next
Tuesday.
"A spin bowler has always been a priority in Test matches at
Adelaide Oval and it is very likely that Nathan Lyon will
replace one of the other bowlers," Australia chief selector John
Inverarity said in a statement.
"The fact the Australians were able to dismiss India in only
60 and 63 overs in Perth and the extra two rest days because the
test finished early has meant that there is reduced concern
about excessive workloads for the fast bowlers."
Mitchell Starc, who played his third test in Perth, has
already conceded that he is the most likely of the four to be
dropped to make way for Lyon in the side.
Ben Hilfenhaus and Peter Siddle are certainties if fit,
while injury-prone Ryan Harris came safely through his return to
the test arena at the WACA.
Number three batsman Shaun Marsh retains his place in the
squad despite making just 11 runs in Perth to add to his three
runs in three innings over the first two tests.
Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter
Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
