Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
SYDNEY, April 24 Australia named the following squad for the Ashes test series against England in July and August.
Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Brad Haddin (vice captain), Ed Cowan, David Warner, Phillip Hughes, Shane Watson, Usman Khawaja, Chris Rogers, Matthew Wade, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Jackson Bird
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.