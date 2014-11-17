SYDNEY Nov 17 Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has been called into the squad for the remainder of the one-day series against South Africa to give Mitchell Johnson time to rest up before next month's test series against India.

Injury-prone Cummins returned to international cricket for the first time in two years in the Twenty20 matches against the Proteas that preceded the one-day series and will now get his chance to bid for a spot at next year's World Cup.

Left arm paceman Mitchell Starc was also recalled along with spinner Xavier Doherty, who was deemed surplus to requirements in the first two matches on the pace-friendly WACA pitch in Perth.

Australia won the first match by 32 runs on Friday but were beaten by three wickets in Sunday's second encounter, leaving the series tied at 1-1 going into the final three matches in Canberra on Wednesday, Melbourne on Friday and Sydney on Sunday.

Australia captain Michael Clarke will play no further part in the series after aggravating a hamstring injury in the first match and will be replaced as skipper by George Bailey.

"We have chosen not to replace Michael Clarke in the squad with another batsman," chief selector Rod Marsh said in a news release.

"After considering the situation we believe we have enough batting depth for the next three matches of this series without calling in another player.

"We have decided to add two extra pace options to the squad with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. That also gives us the opportunity to ensure Mitchell Johnson is fresh and well prepared ahead of the first Test against India.

"Pat Cummins impressed in his return to Australian duty in the recent T20 Series and Mitch Starc has been in good form."

Cummins was still a teenager when he exploded onto the test cricket arena with figures of 6-79 to lead Australia to a two-wicket victory over South Africa at Wanderers in November 2011.

It remains his only test and his match haul of seven wickets is the same number he has picked up in the five one-day internationals he has managed since his debut earlier in 2011.

James Faulkner will miss the third match to play Sheffield Shield cricket before returning for the final two matches, when his fellow all rounder Mitchell Marsh will head off to get some red ball practice with Western Australia.

Squad: George Bailey (captain), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Shane Watson. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)