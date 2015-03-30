(Adds detail on Harris)

MELBOURNE, March 31 Australia named the following 17-man tour squad for test series in the Caribbean and England in June and July.

Squad - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris *, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Fawad Ahmed

* Harris will remain in Australia throughout the West Indies tour for the birth of his first child and will join the squad for the Ashes series. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)