(Adds quotes, changes dateline, adds byline)
By Ian Ransom
ADELAIDE, Dec 1 Australia called up uncapped
paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile for the first test against West
Indies on Tuesday as a replacement for left-arm seamer Mitchell
Starc, who was ruled out of the series due to a broken foot.
The 28-year-old Western Australian comes into the 12-man
squad for first of three tests in the series against the
Caribbean Islanders, which starts at Bellerive Oval Hobart a
week on Thursday.
Coulter-Nile, who has played 13 one-day internationals and
11 Twenty20s for Australia, is short on match practice after
being suspended from his most recent Sheffield Shield outing for
showing dissent to an umpire.
Chief selector Rod Marsh said the need for pace was a
consideration after the loss of Starc and retirement of Mitchell
Johnson after the second test against New Zealand in Perth.
"Once Mitchell Starc went down, I think everyone's mind
turned straight to Nathan Coulter-Nile," he told reporters at
Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.
"I guess we're at the situation now where because of the two
Mitchells, one retiring and one being injured, that we do need a
bit of pace up front.
"That doesn't guarantee him a game in Hobart but he's in the
12."
James Pattinson looks certain to join Peter Siddle and Josh
Hazlewood in the pace attack after being called into the squad
for the final test against New Zealand in the wake of Mitchell
Johnson's retirement.
"It'd be nice to see 'Patto' back to where he was, he's a
boy that once he steps over that boundary rope, you'd rather him
on your side than theirs," said Marsh. "He's a beauty."
Australia won the Adelaide test on Sunday to clinch the
series 2-0.
Right-armer Coulter-Nile's best chance of a start in Hobart
is if Australia decide to rest Hazlewood, who played all three
tests against New Zealand.
Concerns about his workload have led to uncapped 26-year-old
Victorian Scott Boland, another right-armer, being put on
standby for the Hobart test.
"It'll be very difficult for Josh to get through six test
matches this summer and then go to New Zealand and play two
more," Marsh said, adding that selector Trevor Hohns had been
impressed by Boland after watching him in three Shield games.
"He's been a bit of a sleeper ... One of the state coaches
said to me that when he bowls and your team is batting, you
never feel comfortable."
Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Joe Burns, Adam
Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper),
Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan
Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.
(Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by
Peter Rutherford)