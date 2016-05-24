Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
MELBOURNE May 24 Australia have named the following squad for the three-test tour of Sri Lanka in July and August.
Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe, Jackson Bird, Nathan Coulter-Nile. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.