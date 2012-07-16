SYDNEY, July 16 Australia have rested all
rounder Shane Watson and quick bowler Ben Hilfenhaus and dropped
batsman Peter Forrest from their squad to play a three-match
one-day series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates
starting next month.
Watson was injured while Forrest and Hilfenhaus struggled in
the recent 4-0 series loss to England and none was included in
the 15-strong party, although Watson and Hilfenhaus were named
in the Twenty20 squad that will play three matches in Dubai.
The most surprising inclusion in both squads was little
known 23-year-old all rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has played just
11 first class matches for Victoria since his debut last year.
Mitchell Johnson was included in the squad after proving his
fitness on the tour of England but his young fellow fast bowler
Pat Cummins, who returned home injured from Britain, was
included in the Twenty20 squad but not the one-day group.
"The ODI squad has a strong development aspect to it," chief
selector John Inverarity said in a media release.
"Shane Watson and Ben Hilfenhaus have not been included and
Brett Lee has retired.
"This will provide development opportunities for others and
allow Shane and Ben to complete a more thorough strength and
conditioning programme before embarking on a very demanding
schedule."
The Twenty20 side will use the three-match series against
Pakistan, which starts on Sept. 5, as part of their preparations
for the World Cup and the squad was a "strong indicator" of the
party likely to go on to Sri Lanka, Inverarity said.
With Maxwell joining Brad Hogg and Xavier Doherty in the
Twenty20 group, Australia will be able to play three spin
bowlers in conditions that are likely to suit slow bowling.
"Glenn Maxwell is a relatively inexperienced player,"
conceded Inverarity. "He's a versatile and lively off-spinning
all-rounder and brilliant fieldsman that has caught the eye of
the (selection panel).
"Glenn will provide another spin bowler option on the slow,
low, turning wickets in the UAE."
The one-day series opens in Sharjah on Aug. 28, before a
match in Abu Dhabi (Aug. 31) and the final encounter back in
Sharjah (Sept. 3).
Squads:
One day - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, George
Bailey, Dan Christian, Xavier Doherty, Callum Ferguson, David
Hussey, Michael Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Clint
McKay, James Pattinson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew
Wade.
Twenty20 - George Bailey (captain), Shane Watson, Dan
Christian, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Brad
Hogg, David Hussey, Michael Hussey, Glenn Maxwell, Clint McKay,
Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Cameron White
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Peter Rutherford)