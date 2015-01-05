SYDNEY Left arm quick Mitchell Starc will replace injured seamer Mitchell Johnson in Australia's lineup for the fourth and final dead rubber test against India starting on Tuesday.

Johnson, the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year, has a slight hamstring problem which the hosts decided was not worth risking with Australia holding an unassailable 2-0 lead and the World Cup coming up next month.

"I think there's no secret there's a pretty big summer coming up," Australia captain Steve Smith told reporters on Monday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"We want him to be fresh for the one-dayers and World Cup coming up. We don't want to risk him."

Starc, who took two wickets and hit a 50 in the four wicket victory over India in the second test at the Gabba in Brisbane, was named ahead of fellow quick Peter Siddle and the spin option of Ashton Agar.

The tall 24-year-old has taken 45 wickets in his 14 previous tests.

