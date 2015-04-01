Djokovic and Nadal battle through in Madrid
MADRID Defending champion Novak Djokovic and home favourite Rafa Nadal were made to work hard to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, the player of the tournament at the recent cricket World Cup, will be out for up to three weeks after suffering a minor knee injury.
The 25-year-old left-arm paceman climbed to the top of the world's one-day international rankings for bowlers after taking 22 wickets in Australia's World Cup winning campaign but suffered a left knee niggle during the closing stages.
"Mitchell had some knee soreness during the later stages of the World Cup," team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a report on Cricket Australia's website.
"He will have a short period off to rest and recover, before being reassessed by CA medical staff.
"We estimate his recovery time will be between two-three weeks."
Australia will hope to have a fully fit Starc for their tours to the Caribbean and England in June and July. The team will play two tests against West Indies in June before the five-test Ashes series starts in England in July.
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.