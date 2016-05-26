MELBOURNE Fast bowler Mitchell Starc expects to need a couple of games to get up to express pace but is looking forward to coming back from injury on Australia's Caribbean tour next month.

The lethal left-armer has been sidelined since November when he broke down with a foot fracture during the day-night test against New Zealand in Adelaide, and missed the World Twenty20 campaign as he recovered from surgery.

He will be unleashed for a triangular one-day international tournament against hosts West Indies and South Africa starting on June 5 and is champing at the bit.

"It's been coming out pretty well up in Brisbane the last few days and the last couple of weeks, so I'm excited to see what comes about," Starc told reporters in Sydney on Thursday before flying out.

"It feels like it's in a good place.

"I'm not sure if I'll be back up to top speed straight away, it might take a couple of games as it normally does for fast bowlers coming back.

"But I'm excited to see how it comes out on the gun, and hopefully a few wickets and a few games under the belt."

Starc had surgery to remove bone spurs from the back of his right ankle which had caused him pain for much of the last year.

He expects the spurs to return at some point in his career, but said he hoped the issue was "a lot longer down the line".

Starc needs 10 wickets from his next six ODIs to become the

quickest bowler to reach 100 wickets in the format, with the record held by Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

"If I'm performing well and taking wickets and winning games for Australia, the rest will take care of itself," he said.

"Those 10 wickets might come, they might not. But we're looking for a series win."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)