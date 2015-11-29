ADELAIDE Nov 30 Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the test series against West Indies and in doubt for Australia's tour of New Zealand early next year as he recovers from a broken foot, the left-armer said on Monday.

Starc limped off the field during the first day of the third and final test against New Zealand in Adelaide and scans later confirmed he had suffered a stress fracture in his right foot.

He did not bowl again in the match but managed to bat in both innings, blasting an important 24 runs in the first innings and then limping the final two runs needed with Peter Siddle as Australia scraped to a three-wicket win and 2-0 series victory.

Starc told reporters in Adelaide that he would miss Australia's three-match series against the Caribbeans which starts with the first test in Hobart from Dec. 10. Australia tour New Zealand next February.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)