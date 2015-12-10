Dec 10 Australian left-arm quick Mitchell Starc
has decided to undergo surgery on his ankle and is likely to
miss the World Twenty20 in India early next year, Cricket
Australia said on Thursday.
Starc has long suffered from bone spurs in his right ankle
and decided to take the opportunity to have an operation to
resolve the problem while sidelined by a foot injury sustained
against New Zealand.
"Mitchell met with specialists late last week to get an
opinion on his recent foot injury and ongoing right ankle
impingement," the team physiotherapist David Beakley said in a
news release.
"After discussions with specialists, and in consultation
with Mitchell, we believe the best course of action would be for
Mitchell to have the surgery for his ankle impingement now while
he is currently laid off with the stress fracture in his foot.
"His return to play timeframes will be clearer once the
surgery is complete but it is unlikely that he will be available
for the ICC World T20."
Starc had established himself as Australia's test spearhead
this year but has long been one of their biggest bowling threats
in the shorter formats of the game.
The sixth World Twenty20 takes place in India from March 11
to April 3. Australia have never won the trophy, their best
finish being in 2010 when they were beaten by England in the
final.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)