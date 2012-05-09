SYDNEY May 9 Australian pace bowler Mitchell
Starc has been sent home from Britain after just three days
because of a foul-up with his visa.
The 22-year-old left Australia last Friday to play county
cricket for Yorkshire but incomplete documentation meant he was
instructed to take the long trip back home on Tuesday.
"Well that's a first! Being deported from England ... Surely
nothing else can go wrong can it?" he wrote on his Twitter page
(twitter.com/#!/mstarc56).
Starc blamed "incorrect communication" from Australia and
promised to go straight back to Britain once it was sorted out.
The leftarmer, who has taken 10 wickets in four tests for
Australia, said he was "shattered" to miss Yorkshire's match
against Gloucestershire, which starts on Wednesday.
Yorkshire Cricket Club confirmed Starc's departure and said
the blame lay with "incorrect advice given to him in Australia".
"The necessary paperwork from Yorkshire County Cricket Club
is in order and accepted by the UK Border Agency but
unfortunately is insufficient to allow Mitchell to fulfil the
full visa requirement," the club said in a statement on its
website (www.yorkshireccc.com).
Starc also denied media reports that Cricket Australia were
to blame for the mistake.
"Just to be clear guys, not cricket aus or Yorks fault. No
one to blame, was some miscommunication from Australia," Starc
Tweeted, adding: "If I said I was looking forward to this flight
at 10pm I'd be a massive liar!"
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))