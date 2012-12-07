Dec 7 Twenty20 cricket heralded another illuminating innovation on Friday with the introduction of stumps and bails that light-up when dislodged during an Australian Big Bash League (BBL) match in Melbourne.

Powered by hidden low voltage batteries, once the wicket is broken, the bails instantaneously flash bright red thanks to LED lights and send a radio signal to the stumps which also light up.

"These light up stumps are all about enhancing the spectator experience during BBL matches and ensuring that the BBL remains highly entertaining for the fans," BBL Senior Manager Anthony Everard said in a statement.

"The stumps do not have any effect on the playing conditions nor will they be used in any part for umpire decisions," he added.

David Ligertwood, co-developer of the Zing wicket system, said the innovation would spice up the experience of a dismissal.

"We thought we'd combine the fun of technology with our love of sport and create something that would not only be spectacular for fans at the match, but also those watching in broadcast.

"Falling wickets is part of what the BBL is all about and this only adds to the excitement," he added.

Melbourne Stars captain Shane Warne also did his best to spice up the contest against a Melbourne Renegades side that boast his long-term spin rival Muttiah Muralitharan.

The Australian spin legend announced on Twitter he has developed a new delivery.

"Just came up with a new name for the new delivery I've been working on, it's called "The Disco Ball" - look out renegades Fact or fiction?" he tweeted before midnight on Thursday.

