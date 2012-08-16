Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
Australia named the following squad on Thursday for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka in September and October.
Squad:
George Bailey (c), Shane Watson, Dan Christian, Patrick Cummins, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Brad Hogg, David Hussey, Mike Hussey, Glenn Maxwell, Clint McKay, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Cameron White (Editing by Ian Ransom)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.