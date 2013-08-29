Australia's Shane Watson bowls during the first T20 international against England at the Rose Bowl cricket ground, Southampton August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

SOUTHAMPTON, England Australia beat England by 39 runs in the first of two Twenty20 internationals on Thursday.

Scores: Australia 248 for six wickets off 20 overs (A.Finch 156) v England 209 for six off 20 overs (J.Root 90 not out).

