West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
SOUTHAMPTON, England Australia beat England by 39 runs in the first of two Twenty20 internationals on Thursday.
Scores: Australia 248 for six wickets off 20 overs (A.Finch 156) v England 209 for six off 20 overs (J.Root 90 not out).
Pakistan's most prolific test batsman Younis Khan will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 39-year-old said on Saturday.