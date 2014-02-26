Feb 26 South Africa have dismissed ball-tampering allegations surrounding their second test victory over Australia after opposing opener David Warner said the Proteas worked on the ball at Port Elizabeth to generate reverse swing.

Chasing a 448-run victory target, Australia cruised to 126 for no loss before being undone by a devastating Dale Steyn spell to be skittled out for 216 on Sunday as South Africa levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Warner, who followed up his first innings 70 with a belligerent 66 in the second, was not fully convinced that the hosts had found the reverse movement naturally, however.

"We were actually questioning whether or not (wicketkeeper) AB de Villiers would get the ball in his hand and, with his glove, wipe the rough side every ball," the left-hander told Sky Sports Radio.

"That's another thing we have to try to bring up with the umpires."

Proteas manager Mohammed Moosagee dismissed Warner's complaint as "sour grapes" and said few took the outspoken Australian's words seriously.

"David Warner's remarks are disappointing and discouraging. It takes the gloss off a great Proteas team performance, having come back from losing the first test and then going on to win the next," Moosagee told South African newspaper DFA.

"It smacks of sour grapes and it could just be a tactical plan to get us involved in matters that will distract our attention from this crucial test in Cape Town," he said.

The Proteas would not seek any action against Warner and would leave it to the game's governing body to look into the remarks, Moosagee added.

Cape Town hosts the third test from Sunday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)