PRETORIA Feb 15 South Africa, chasing a target of 482 to win, were 132 for five at tea on the fourth day of the first test against Australia at SuperSport Park on Saturday:

Scores: Australia 397 (S. Marsh 148, S. Smith 100; D. Steyn 4-78) & 290-4 (D. Warner 115, A. Doolan 89); South Africa 206 (AB de Villiers 91; M. Johnson 7-68) & 132-5 (De Villiers 39 not out; Johnson 3-45)