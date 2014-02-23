PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 23 Australia were 141 for one at tea chasing a victory target of 448 on the fourth day of the second test against South Africa at St George's Park on Sunday. Scores: South Africa 423 (JP Duminy 123, AB de Villiers 116, D. Elgar 83, F. Du Plessis 55; N. Lyon 5-130) & 270-5 (H. Amla 127 not out) v Australia 246 (D. Warner 70; M. Morkel 3-63, V. Philander 3-68) & 141-1 (C. Rogers 69 not out, D. Warner 66) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)