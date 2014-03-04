CAPE TOWN, March 4 South Africa were 15 for three wickets at tea chasing a victory target of 511 against Australia on the fourth day of the third and final test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Scores: South Africa 287 (F. Du Plessis 67, A. Petersen 53; M. Johnson 4-42) & 15-3 v Australia 494-7 declared (M. Clarke 161 not out, D. Warner 135; JP Duminy 4-73) & 303-5 declared (D. Warner 145; K. Abbott 3-61)