MELBOURNE, Dec 24 Cricket Australia named the following team to face India in the first test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec. 26. Australia: Michael Clarke (capt), Brad Haddin, Ed Cowan, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mike Hussey, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Ricky Ponting, Peter Siddle, David Warner (Editing by Peter Rutherford)