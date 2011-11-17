JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the second test against Australia at the Wanderers on Thursday.

South Africa, 1-0 up after their eight-wicket triumph in an extraordinary first test in Cape Town last week, named an unchanged team for the final contest of the two-match series.

Australia, meanwhile, made two changes to the side that lost at Newlands after they were bowled out for 47 in their second innings.

Top-order batsman Shaun Marsh has returned to Australia with a back injury and has been replaced by Usman Khawaja, while 18-year-old paceman Pat Cummins will make his test debut in place of seamer Ryan Harris, who has a number of minor injuries

Teams

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Jacques Rudolph, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Australia: Shane Watson, Phillip Hughes, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke (captain), Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

