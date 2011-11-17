JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa won the toss
and opted to bat first in the second test against Australia at
the Wanderers on Thursday.
South Africa, 1-0 up after their eight-wicket triumph in an
extraordinary first test in Cape Town last week, named an
unchanged team for the final contest of the two-match series.
Australia, meanwhile, made two changes to the side that lost
at Newlands after they were bowled out for 47 in their second
innings.
Top-order batsman Shaun Marsh has returned to Australia with
a back injury and has been replaced by Usman Khawaja, while
18-year-old paceman Pat Cummins will make his test debut in
place of seamer Ryan Harris, who has a number of minor injuries
Teams
South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Jacques Rudolph,
Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince,
Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran
Tahir.
Australia: Shane Watson, Phillip Hughes, Usman Khawaja,
Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke (captain), Mike Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Pat Cummins, Nathan
Lyon.
