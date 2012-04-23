Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
ROSEAU, April 23 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bat on the first day of the third and final test against West Indies.
Australia, who lead the series 1-0, opted for Mitchell Starc in place of slow left-armer Michael Beer and Ryan Harris returned for the injured James Pattinson.
West Indies brought in Ravi Rampaul for their injured paceman Fidel Edwards and will feature just one frontline spinner in local favorite Shane Shillingford, who becomes the first Dominican to play in a test match on home soil. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Meadows)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.