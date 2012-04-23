ROSEAU, April 23 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bat on the first day of the third and final test against West Indies.

Australia, who lead the series 1-0, opted for Mitchell Starc in place of slow left-armer Michael Beer and Ryan Harris returned for the injured James Pattinson.

West Indies brought in Ravi Rampaul for their injured paceman Fidel Edwards and will feature just one frontline spinner in local favorite Shane Shillingford, who becomes the first Dominican to play in a test match on home soil. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Meadows)