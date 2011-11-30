Australia’s captain Michael Clarke (L) and New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor hold the Trans Tasman Trophy ahead of the first test cricket match at the Gabba in Brisbane November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason O’Brien

New Zealand captain Ross Taylor won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening test against Australia, who have handed debuts to three players, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

David Warner will, as expected, make his test debut and open the Australian batting alongside Phil Hughes in place of injured all rounder Shane Watson.

James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc were the other two players handed their baggy green caps on Thursday morning with fellow quick bowler Ben Cutting missing out on his debut and having to settle for the 12th man position.

Teams -

Australia: Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke (captain), Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

New Zealand: Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor (captain), Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie, Reece Young, Daniel Vettori, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris Martin.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)