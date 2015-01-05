SYDNEY Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Australia, who hold a 2-0 lead in the series, have made one change from the drawn third test in Melbourne with pace bowler Mitchell Starc replacing Mitchell Johnson, who is resting a hamstring injury as a precaution ahead of the World Cup.

India have started the post-Mahendra Singh Dhoni era, after the wicketkeeper surprisingly retired after the Melbourne test, with Virat Kohli leading the side for the second time after he deputised for an injured Dhoni in the first game in Adelaide.

Wriddhiman Saha, who played in the Adelaide test, has replaced Dhoni as wicketkeeper, while batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara and pace bowler Ishant Sharma have been dropped.

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Shaun Marsh, Joe Burns, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Rohit Sharma Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)