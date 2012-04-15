PORT OF SPAIN, April 15 Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against West Indies, starting at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

Australia made two changes to the team that won last week's first test in Barbados with pacemen James Pattinson and Michael Beer replacing Peter Siddle and Ryan Harris.

A team spokesman said Harris, who was named man of the match in the series opener, was rested while Siddle was suffering from a stiff back.

West Indies also made two changes. Vice-captain Kirk Edwards, who has been battling a knee injury, was replaced by Kieran Powell while Shane Shillingford was called in for Devendra Bishoo.

Lineups:

West Indies - Adrian Barath, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Carlton Baugh, Darren Sammy (captain), Shane Shillingford, Kemar Roach, Fidel Edwards

Australia - David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shane Watson, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke (captain), Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Michael Beer, Ben Hilfenhaus, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Mark Meadows)