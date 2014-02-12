PRETORIA Feb 12 South Africa captain Graeme Smith won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against Australia at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

Smith said the team were unsure about their decision to bowl first but believed the wicket will hold up for five days.

"We were very undecided this morning about what the right thing to do was, but we have had good success bowling first and the stats have weighed heavily in that," Smith said at the toss.

"It's a good chance for us to put Australia under pressure."

Talks on South Africa's choice to replace Jacques Kallis, who retired after the series against India, had dominated the build-up to the game and it was put to rest after the hosts brought in Ryan McLaren to fill the all-rounder's spot.

McLaren will play his second test after his only appearance against England in January 2010 and was the only change from the team that beat India in the Boxing Day match in Durban.

Australia captain Michael Clarke was happy despite losing the toss, confirming he would have batted first.

"The wicket will have a little bit in it up until lunch, it has got a bit of grass on it, but it will get better throughout the five days," Clarke said. "Our team has prepared well and we are ready to go."

Australia handed a debut to Tasmanian right-handed batsman Alex Doolan to bat at three for the injured Shane Watson, while left-hander Shaun Marsh, in the original touring party but dropped due to injury, only to be recalled last week, came in at six for George Bailey.

South Africa are seeking a first home series win over Australia since 1970.

Teams: South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Ryan McLaren, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel

Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Alex Doolan, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)