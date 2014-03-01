CAPE TOWN, March 1 Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in the series-deciding third test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.

South Africa captain Graeme Smith admitted he would have batted first as well on a wicket that is likely to get lower and slower as the game progresses.

Both sides have made two changes for a test both captain's have claimed was among the biggest of their career.

South Africa have restored Alviro Peterson to their lineup after he missed the second test through illness. He comes in for Quinton de Kock, who debuted in Port Elizabeth.

Fast bowler Kyle Abbott wins a second test cap as a replacement for injured all-rounder Wayne Parnell, who misses out with a groin strain.

The 26-year-old Abbott made his test debut against Pakistan in Pretoria last February, taking nine wickets for 68 runs in the match, but when the Proteas returned to the test arena in October, was not selected.

Abbott is the leading wicket-taker in the domestic four-day competition with 22 in five matches at an average of 13.

For Australia, Shane Watson has passed a fitness test and makes his first appearance of the series after shaking off a calf injury, coming in for Shaun Marsh after the left-hander collected a pair of ducks in Port Elizabeth.

Paceman James Pattinson replaces Peter Siddle, having not played test cricket since the Ashes series in England in July last year.

Teams:

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Peterson, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kyle Abbott.

Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Alex Doolan, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, James Pattinson, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)