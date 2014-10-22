DUBAI Oct 22 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat in the opening match of a two-test series against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

The hosts, without banned off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, handed test debuts to fast bowler Imran Khan and leg-spinner Yasir Shah in a new-look bowling attack.

Australia also handed debuts to fast-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and left-arm bowler Steve O'Keefe, who will pair up with Nathan Lyon in a two-pronged spin attack.

Michael Clarke returned to lead the team after missing the recent ODI series with an injured hamstring.

Australia will reclaim the world number one test ranking from South Africa with a 2-0 win over Pakistan, who host matches in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns back home.

Teams:

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Imran Khan

Australia: David Warner, Chris Rogers, Alex Doolan, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)