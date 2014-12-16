Dec 17 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first in the second test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Dhoni returns to lead India after missing the first test in Adelaide with a thumb injury, while Steve Smith is standing in for the injured Michael Clarke for the remainder of the series.

Australia won the first test in Adelaide by 48 runs at the weekend to take a 1-0 lead in the series, which was rejigged in the wake of the death of Phillip Hughes and concludes with matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

The hosts have not lost a test at the Gabba since 1988, while India's best result in five matches at the ground was a draw on their last visit in 2003. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)