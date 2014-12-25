MELBOURNE Dec 26 Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss and sent his team in to bat in the third test against India in Melbourne on Friday.

Australia are bidding to seal the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after winning the opening tests in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Batsman Joe Burns replaced injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and will bat at number six when he makes his test debut for Australia on a mild, sunny day in Melbourne.

India have made two changes, with Rohit Sharma dropped in favour of debutant batsman Lokesh Rahul and paceman Mohammed Shami coming in for Varun Aaron.

