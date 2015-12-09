Dec 10 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening test against West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday. West Indies captain Jason Holder said he probably would have chosen to bowl first had he won the toss and was fielding four pacemen in himself, Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor and Shannon Gabriel. Left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican will play his second test after getting the nod over leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Opener Rajendra Chandrika was preferred to Shai Hope alongside Kraigg Brathwaite at the top of the West Indies batting order and will also win his second cap. The 26-year-old right-hander will be hoping for a great improvement on his debut against Australia in Kingston earlier this year, when he failed to score in either innings. Smith had already announced the Australia team, which included one change from the side which wrapped up a 2-0 series win over New Zealand with victory at the Adelaide Oval last month. James Pattinson joins Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle in the pace attack in place of left-armer Mitchell Starc, who will miss the three-match series because of an ankle injury. "He gets another opportunity back in the side and let's hope he makes the most of it," Smith said of Pattinson, who will be playing his first test in 18 months. "(The wicket) looks pretty good, I think it might do a little bit early on then flatten right out so hopefully we can make a good start this morning." Head groundsman Marcus Pamplin said on Wednesday he expected the captain who won the toss to bat first and played down reports that the wicket would be a lively greentop. "I think the ball will come right through to the batsmen," he told reporters. "It will be pretty tough for the first session but then it will be a nice batting track." The series continues with the Boxing Day (Dec. 26) test at Melbourne Cricket Ground and concludes with the New Year's test in Sydney in early January. Teams: Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Steve Smith (captain), Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite, Rajendra Chandrika, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)