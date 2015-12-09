Dec 10 Australia captain Steve Smith won the
toss and chose to bat first in the opening test against West
Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday.
West Indies captain Jason Holder said he probably would have
chosen to bowl first had he won the toss and was fielding four
pacemen in himself, Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor and Shannon
Gabriel.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican will play his
second test after getting the nod over leg-spinner Devendra
Bishoo.
Opener Rajendra Chandrika was preferred to Shai Hope
alongside Kraigg Brathwaite at the top of the West Indies
batting order and will also win his second cap.
The 26-year-old right-hander will be hoping for a great
improvement on his debut against Australia in Kingston earlier
this year, when he failed to score in either innings.
Smith had already announced the Australia team, which
included one change from the side which wrapped up a 2-0 series
win over New Zealand with victory at the Adelaide Oval last
month.
James Pattinson joins Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle in the
pace attack in place of left-armer Mitchell Starc, who will miss
the three-match series because of an ankle injury.
"He gets another opportunity back in the side and let's hope
he makes the most of it," Smith said of Pattinson, who will be
playing his first test in 18 months.
"(The wicket) looks pretty good, I think it might do a
little bit early on then flatten right out so hopefully we can
make a good start this morning."
Head groundsman Marcus Pamplin said on Wednesday he expected
the captain who won the toss to bat first and played down
reports that the wicket would be a lively greentop.
"I think the ball will come right through to the batsmen,"
he told reporters. "It will be pretty tough for the first
session but then it will be a nice batting track."
The series continues with the Boxing Day (Dec. 26) test at
Melbourne Cricket Ground and concludes with the New Year's test
in Sydney in early January.
Teams:
Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Steve Smith (captain),
Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Peter
Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite, Rajendra Chandrika, Darren
Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason
Holder, Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor, Jomel Warrican, Shannon
Gabriel
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)