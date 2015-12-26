(Adds details, quotes)

MELBOURNE Dec 26 West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field in the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

Australia are bidding to seal the three-test series with a game to spare after winning the opener in Hobart within three days.

The toss was delayed by an hour due to persistent rain and further showers may hold up play later in the day.

But the MCG's drop-in pitch is expected to play to its usual form, offering something for the bowlers early before flattening out into an ideal batting surface.

West Indies lost Shannon Gabriel to an ankle injury in Hobart and have replaced him with fellow paceman Carlos Brathwaite.

Holder said he was happy to get first crack at the Australian batsmen, expecting some early movement off the pitch, which showed a faint green tinge.

"The guys were able to refresh and able to recuperate (after Hobart) ... So (we're) pretty confident," he said in a pitchside interview.

"We just have to put a few performances on the board."

Australia made one change from the team that thrashed the tourists by an innings and 212 runs at Bellerive Oval, recalling top order batsman Usman Khawaja after his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Khawaja's selection pushed Shaun Marsh out of the side despite the batsman's 182 in Hobart.

The Queensland left-hander slots back into number three in the batting order, with Smith dropping back down to his preferred number four position.

Australia - Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite, Rajendra Chandrika, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor, Jomel Warrican.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Andrew Both)