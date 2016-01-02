SYDNEY Jan 3 West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat first in the third test against Australia at a cloud covered Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

After convincing victories in Hobart and Melbourne, Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final contest in the series.

West Indies, whose second spin option Devendra Bishoo was ruled out by a shoulder problem, replaced injured opener Rajenda Chandrika with Shai Hope and will be looking to build on their improved batting in the second test.

"Looks like a good wicket," Holder said in a television interview. "Hopefully we can continue the way we left off in Melbourne."

Australia named their side on Saturday with spinner Stephen O'Keefe called into the side for his first test on home soil in place of injured seamer Peter Siddle.

Left arm orthodox spinner O'Keefe and off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be looking to exploit a pitch that captain Steve Smith expects to offer some turn later in the match.

"We would have batted first too," Smith admitted. "Hopefully, the overhead conditions will let us swing it a bit."

Australia won the first test by an innings and 212 runs inside three days but a similarly short match in Sydney looks unlikely if only because of the weather.

Dark clouds were gathering over the SCG on Sunday morning and showers are forecast for the afternoon with heavier downpours predicted for the remainder of the match.

Victory and a clean sweep for Australia would send them above India into second place in the test world rankings.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder (captain), Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor, Carlos Brathwaite, Jomel Warrican (Editing by John O'Brien)