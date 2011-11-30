Dec 1 New Zealand captain Ross Taylor won the
toss and elected to bat first in the opening test against
Australia, who have handed debuts to three players, at the Gabba
in Brisbane on Thursday.
David Warner will, as expected, make his test debut and open
the Australian batting alongside Phil Hughes in place of injured
all rounder Shane Watson.
James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc were the other two
players handed their baggy green caps on Thursday morning with
fellow quick bowler Ben Cutting missing out on his debut and
having to settle for the 12th man position.
Teams -
Australia: Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja,
Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke (captain), Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon.
New Zealand: Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane
Williamson, Ross Taylor (captain), Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie,
Reece Young, Daniel Vettori, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris
Martin.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)
