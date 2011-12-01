* Pattinson, Starc and Warner handed Australia debuts

BRISBANE Dec 1 Australian pace bowlers James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc will get an early chance to impress on their debuts after New Zealand captain Ross Taylor won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening test on Thursday.

Pattinson and Starc were joined by batsman David Warner in being awarded their baggy green caps on the field at the Gabba before the toss.

Warner will, as expected, open the Australian batting alongside Phil Hughes in place of injured all rounder Shane Watson.

"We're going to have a bat," Taylor said in an on-pitch interview. "We think the pitch is probably going to do something in the first couple of hours and for the first couple of days as well."

Australian quick bowler Ben Cutting, who was also jostling to make his test debut, was the squad member to miss out and he had to settle for the 12th man position.

Finger spinner Nathan Lyon was selected in a bowling corps also including Peter Siddle, who grabbed a hat-trick at the Gabba on the opening morning of the first Ashes test last year.

"I'm excited these youngsters will get a chance to bowl first," said Australia captain Michael Clarke.

"It was obviously a tough selection with the three young quicks getting an opportunity but we've gone with this 11 and we're confident they can take 20 wickets."

Australia, who have not lost a test at the ground since 1988, will play two tests against New Zealand before a four-match series against India begins later in December.

Teams -

Australia: Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke (captain), Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

New Zealand: Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor (captain), Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie, Reece Young, Daniel Vettori, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris Martin.

